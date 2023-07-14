SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect accused of fatally shooting another man has now been formally charged with murder.

Handed down in the Superior Court of Chatham County, Bernard Mekel Greene was indicted by the State of Georgia on Wednesday.

In March 2021, officers from the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to Moss Pointe Apartments for a shooting involving Bernard Greene and Joseph Wilder.

When SPD arrived at the scene, officers discovered Greene and Wilder both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where Wilder succumbed to his injuries a week later.

While recovering from his injuries in the hospital, Greene was charged with murder.

According to the indictment, Greene met up with Wilder to purchase marijuana. During the exchange, Greene allegedly tried to rob Wilder and, ultimately, shot him.

Greene is being indicted of two counts of felony murder, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony.