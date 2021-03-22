Suspect facing murder charges after victim dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police have upgraded charges to murder for a man initially accused of aggravated assault after the victim died due to the attack, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Police have charged Marc Anthony Le, 36, with the murder of Ralph Wilmot, 53.

Wilmot died on March 19 from injuries suffered from the February assault. Wilmot remained unconscious after the attack.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Map Maker Cove, where they found Wilmot and another female suffering non-threatening injuries, according to police.

Le was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count of 3rd-degree cruelty to children. Children were present at the time of the attack, which is where the cruelty count originated from, Chatham County Police said.

Chatham County Detectives said all of the parties involved previously knew each other.