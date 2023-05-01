HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville Monday.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp and Hardeeville Chief Sam Woodward, the incident happened around 4:15 a.m.

A short police chase on Highway 278 near I-95 ended in gunfire in the woods off of Brooks Willis Drive.

Officials said the suspect fired shots at officers who returned fire, killing the suspect.

Officers from both the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Hardeeville Police Department were involved.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate.