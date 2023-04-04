One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Bluffton man was arrested in connection with a series of catalytic converter thefts from November to February.

50-year-old Willie Malone Cothern Jr., a resident of greater Bluffton was served six warrants on Monday.

He is charged with damaging/tampering with a motor vehicle and obtaining metal unlawfully.

One of the thefts involved the catalytic converter of the Town of Bluffton’s street sweeper being stolen from the maintenance yard in Oscar Frazier Park.

“Mr. Cothern is responsible for a regional rash of stolen catalytic converters since the fall,” Chief Joe Babkiewicz said. “Crimes don’t stop at the Town or County limits, and the Bluffton Police Department is grateful for our neighboring agencies as we assisted each other connect the missing investigative links to close these cases.”

Hardeeville Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office also served Cothern with numerous warrants.

If anyone has additional information on these incidents or wants to check the status of their specific case, please contact Detective Cecil Lancaster at (Office) 843.706.4540 or anyone can leave an anonymous message on Bluffton Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 843.706.4560.