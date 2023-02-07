SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation.

Malik Green, 25, was killed in a shooting on the night of July 26, 2022, on the 7600 block of Skidaway Road.

At the time, authorities said it appeared that the shooting was the result of a dispute between Green and a person that he knew.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), detectives have now charged 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins with felony murder, aggravated assault and theft by taking – motor vehicle in the case.

Jenkins was taken into custody last Wednesday by U.S. Marshalls outside of Chatham County.