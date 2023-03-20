PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in Port Royal on Sunday.

According to the Port Royal Police Department, 35-year-old Thomas Hightower, of Statesboro, Georgia, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, one count of discharging a weapon within town limits and one count of aggravated breach of peace.

Officials said officers responded to the area of 12 Savannah Highway for a report of shots being fired at a vehicle.

Police learned that a fight happened between Hightower and those in another vehicle. All of the occupants knew each other, officials added.

According to the department, as the drivers were traveling on Savannah Highway, Hightower fired a shot as he struck the driver’s side door with his vehicle.

No one was injured, officials said.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle, according to the department, and identified Hightower as the suspect after interviewing everyone in the vehicle.