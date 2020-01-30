Suspect arrested in W. 37th Street murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on W. 37th and Whitaker streets last year.

Wednesday evening, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) and U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 31-year-old Alajuakee Solomon. He faces a murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault and probation violation in the death of Tori Sterling, 25.

Photo collage of Tori Sterling (provided by family)

SPD responded to the shooting early in the morning on December 22, 2019. Upon arrival, they located Georgesta Bostick, 26, and Anthony Mitchell, 33, with non-life threatening injuries.

Sterling was transported to a hospital from the scene where he died.

Family members tell News 3 he had a toddler, also named Tori.

“When she calls for dada, I don’t know how that’s going to be. It’s going to be hard,” said Tabatha Hamilton, 2-year-old Tori’s grandmother, in an interview with News 3.

Read more: Savannah family mourns man shot and killed 3 days before Christmas

Detectives continue to investigate this case.

Anyone who would like to give information about any unsolved homicides in Savannah can call detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted online.