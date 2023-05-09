SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man was arrested for stabbing another person at a home in Glynn County, according to police.

On May 7, Glynn County police officers responded to a stabbing at a residence and located one person who had been stabbed. The victim was treated and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police served a search warrant at a Brunswick residence on May 8 and Julio Esteban Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The stabbing remains under investigation by the Glynn County Police Department. If you have information regarding the incident, contact Det. Bergiadis at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at (912)-264-1333 if you wish to remain anonymous.