Suspect arrested in pursuit that led to death of Long Co. deputy

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – An arrest has been made in connection with the death of Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman.

According to Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles, Jerry Englum was apprehended in Colleton County, South Carolina around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. News 3 is told the arrest was made by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Deputy Sheldon Whiteman

Sources say Englum is also a suspect in a shooting in Jasper County, South Carolina and has multiple warrants there.

One week ago, officials say Whiteman was assisting in a pursuit that started in Ludowici after a police officer saw a driver running stop signs.

The 44-year-old deputy’s vehicle left the roadway on Highway 57. He did not survive the crash.

This story is developing. News 3 will have updates.

Contributions to this story made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service