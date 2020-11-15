Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Savannah motel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a suspect in an early morning, fatal shooting at a local motel.

SPD says officers responded to Deluxe Inn (3680 Ogeechee Road) around 5 a.m. Saturday and found 40-year-old Richard Vinson dead in one of the guest rooms.

The suspect, 37-year-old Micky Hamilton, was arrested at the scene. He was booked into the Chatham County jail on murder charges.

According to SPD’s investigation, the two men were involved in a verbal altercation when the shooting happened.

The case remains under investigation.