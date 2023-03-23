SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman accused of shooting another woman in downtown Savannah has been arrested, according to Savannah Police.

On March 12, officers were working in the downtown area around 3:40 a.m. when they heard shots being fired. Police quickly responded to Jefferson and Congress streets and located 24-year-old Gabrielle Carter, of Beaufort, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Carter was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout the investigation, police identified 24-year-old Christasia Emonie Lawrence as the suspect in the shooting. Lawrence was booked into the Chatham County jail on March 22 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

SPD continues to investigate the shooting. Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.