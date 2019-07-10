Suspect arrested in car fire that severely burned woman in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a car fire that severely burned a woman last week.

Savannah Police said officials arrested Barry Wright Wednesday morning on 63rd Street. He is charged with Aggravated Battery.

Officials have also identified the victim as Catherine Glyn-Jones.

Glyn-Jones was stopped at a red light on July 2 when her car burst into flames. She suffered severe burns on 50% of her body and was transported to Augusta Burn Center, where she is currently being treated. Her condition is unknown at this time.

News 3 will have updates as this story develops.