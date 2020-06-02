Suspect arrested for deadly Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police arrested Darrick Gates, 42, on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Officials say police responded to a shooting at a residence in the 500 block of Alamo Street just after midnight Monday.

Officers discovered two gunshot victims at the scene, Rodger Donaldson, 54, and Angela Scott, 51.

Crews transported Donaldson and Scott to a hospital where Donaldson later succumbed to his injuries.

Scott is in stable condition.

According to police, an argument during a gathering at the residence resulted in the shooting.

Police say Gates turned himself into authorities Monday evening.