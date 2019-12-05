Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of 20-year-old Beaufort man

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Police investigators arrested and charged a man in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old last month.

Cameron Chan’ou Kim, 18, of Lady’s Island, is charged with murder in connection to the death of Ethan Bosworth on Nov. 22. Bosworth was shot before driving his car into a tree on the 2700 block of Waddell Road.

Kim was identified after investigators canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses and friends of Bosworth. Kim was arrested without incident and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Officials say this is still and active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about the Bosworth’s death should contact Investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.