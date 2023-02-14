HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is in custody following a high-speed chase Tuesday that stretched from Liberty to Bryan County.

According to Dennis Poulsen, captain of Police Services for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started as a domestic call, where the suspect physically harmed his partner.

Deputies found that the suspect had several warrants out of different agencies.

In an attempt to detain the man, Poulsen said deputies tried to tase him but were unsuccessful. He ended up running into the woods.

Poulsen said deputies had noticed his vehicle at the location and ended up seeing it on the road about 30 minutes to an hour later.

Deputies began pursuing the vehicle and used a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique) to stop it.

“During the process of the pursuit with the Liberty County deputies, the subject stopped his vehicle, attempted to hit one of the deputies in the patrol vehicle and ended up crashing, fleeing through the woods,” Poulsen said.

Several different agencies helped track down the suspect.

“We connected a perimeter with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the Bryan Co Sheriff’s Office, the Midway Police Department, the Richmond Hill Police Department,” Poulsen said, “thanks to everybody, including GSP, we got the guy.”

No word yet on what charges he’ll face.