Suspect arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in Pooler.

The suspect — whose name was not released — was arrested after the chase ended near Highway 80 and Pooler Parkway. A video allegedly shows the person driving a white pickup truck, then jumping out and heading towards a wooded area.

Pooler Fire Chief said the incident started with a stolen vehicle earlier today. A helicopter and K9 units were deployed in the area.

Officers searched a wooded area near Pooler Seafood and Advanced Auto along Highway 80. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

