TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Under heavy security Tuesday morning, an alleged accomplice in the shooting death of Glennville resident Bobby Kicklighter in Jan. 2021, was arraigned for his death.

Nathan Weekes was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Jay Stewart in Tattnall County.

Kicklighter, a victim of mistaken identity, was allegedly shot by Christopher Sumlin who along with Weekes is facing the death penalty.

The arraignment was brief as attorneys for the defense and prosecutors discussed upcoming motions.

Christopher Sumlin is also set to make a court appearance later Tuesday morning.