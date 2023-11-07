BRUNSON, S.C. (WSAV) – A 25-year-old has been arrested, accused of threatening a mass shooting in one Hampton County town.

According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, Reivyn Ntori Delesline made a threatening post on Facebook about a mass shooting within the town of Brunson.

After the post was brought to their attention by Hampton County residents, officials said the sheriff’s office CID Division quickly launched an extensive investigation and obtained warrants for Delesline’s arrest.

Delesline was arrested at home without any incident.

“Any and all threats are taken seriously and investigated immediately,” Sheriff Anthony Russell stated.

He and his office extended their gratitude to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Hampton Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with further information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-914-2200 or anonymously at 1-866-942-1120.