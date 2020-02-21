Man arrested in Millen, accused of shooting woman at Savannah motel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man, arrested in Millen, Georgia on Thursday, is accused of shooting a woman at a Savannah motel over the weekend.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Angela Richards, 39, of Pooler, was shot sometime before 8 p.m. Sunday at the Alamo Plaza Motel on W. Bay Street.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A CrimeStoppers tip helped detectives identify 36-year-old Charles Henderson as a suspect in the case, according to SPD.

Henderson was located and arrested at a Millen home with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Screven County Sheriff’s Office and Sylvania Police Department.

SPD says Henderson has been charged with aggravated assault and will be extradited to the Chatham County Detention Center.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on the case can contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers callers may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Original story: Posted Feb 17, 2020 / 04:06 AM EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department investigates a shooting over the weekend.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Alamo Plaza on Bay street Sunday.

Police say a woman was shot and received serious injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police described a suspect as a Hispanic man, 5’8” and 150-160 pounds.

Police say the suspect was in a Gold/Silver Yukon with a large Harley Davidson Sticker on the back window.

If you know who this suspect is or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Savannah Police.