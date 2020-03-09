Sunday fire heavily damages Liberty County home, one displaced

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday night a double wide mobile home located in the 600 block of Pate Rogers Road in Liberty County sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

Around 9 p.m., firefighters from Liberty County Fire Services arrived and found visible flames coming from the rear of the home. While the fire spread, what is believed to be ammunition inside the home could be heard exploding.

Crews entered the home and extinguished the flames.

Luckily, no one was home during the fire. Liberty County Services Assistant Fire Chief Jarad Huffman said the home sustained 60% damage and said one man was displaced by the fire.

Midway Fire and Rescue also assisted in fighting the fire.

Lewis Levine of Coastal News Service contributed to this story.