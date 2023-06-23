EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four Black students attending Effingham County schools have filed a new civil rights lawsuit against the school system.

Originally, the lawsuit involved three students but has now grown to four.

The federal lawsuit states that the students faced “pervasive racial discrimination and a hostile

educational environment.” This comes after a previous lawsuit was filed in January. News 3 spoke to one of the mothers of one of the students involved in the lawsuit who says it’s just one incident after another.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has now taken over the lawsuit, states that not only did the students face racist acts and racial discrimination, but the student’s complaints were not taken seriously or acknowledged by the school system—an issue that has unfolded over several years.

Some of the racist incidents included Effingham County students mocking Georgia Floyd’s death as well as a student dressing like Adolf Hitler during spirit week in September after getting permission from a teacher.

In a press release, the ACLU explains that Effingham County Schools didn’t open its doors to Black students until 16 years after the Supreme Court declared segregation unconstitutional and continues to hold onto traditions that exclude and dismiss Black students despite protests from students, the community, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

View the full lawsuit here. Please note, explicit language is used in some sections.