STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A juvenile has been taken into custody after a sharp weapon was found on a student at Nevils Elementary School in Statesboro. The weapon was over two inches long.

A Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to an administrator’s call for assistance after finding the weapon. Once deputies investigated, they decided to take the student into custody, file charges, and remove the student from campus.

No students were injured with the weapon.

The student was charged with making terroristic threats against another student. This is second time the same student had been found with a weapon, who was previously found with a 2-inch knife at school.

Both the weapon and the alleged threats were reported to school administrators by students and faculty.

The Department of Family and Children Services and the Department of Juvenile Justice were contacted. The Department of Juvenile Justice is overseeing the case and the school administration will follow the school district’s procedures concerning discipline.

School operations are scheduled to continue as normal on Thursday. Parents and guardians of Nevils Elementary have been notified.

Bulloch County Schools encourages students and adults to say something if you see something. You can Immediately report crime tips or suspicious activity at a school by calling Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-1771, texting Statesboro Police Department TIPSSPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES), or by calling Bulloch County Schools Safety Department at 912-212-8891.