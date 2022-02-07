Student accused of threatening Statesboro middle school removed from campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A student was removed from a Bulloch County middle school campus Monday morning after allegedly threatening the school.

According to Bulloch County Schools, students at Langston Chapel Middle School are safe and the school is continuing with its normal day.

The district said witnesses on campus reported the alleged threat to school administrators. Further details on the nature of the threat were not provided.

Bulloch County Schools said the threat was investigated — no weapons were found and, “At no time did the alleged threat produce evidence that a lockdown of the campus was necessary.”

The student who allegedly made the threat was removed from campus by law enforcement around 11:20 a.m., according to the district.

Normal instruction will continue, though the district said the school will operate “with heightened supervision.”

“The school’s administrators appreciate assistance from law enforcement as they continue to provide a safe environment for their students,” a statement from Bulloch County Schools read.