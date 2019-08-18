String of break-ins and burglaries at Savannah businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Savannah Police have identified and arrested the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Michael Milton. Click here for more information.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police say there have been break-ins at four Savannah businesses in 48 hours. Detectives are trying to figure out if they are connected.

Four security cameras at Bull Street Taco recorded a man breaking a window, climbing through it, stealing a cash register and biking off with it.

Police say the burglary happened at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Police say they reviewed the footage and arrested the man shortly after. SPD is not releasing his name because he may be connected to other burglaries.

Right now, there are no criminal charges filed against him.

Savannah Police and business owners confirm people targeted at least seven other businesses.

At Satchel, a worker says someone threw a brick through the window.

At Mailbox Cafe, Savannah Police say officers responded to an alarm and found a broken window and a rusty pipe.

SPD says a cash register was open but nothing was missing. On Saturday, plywood still covered the broken window.

At Sara Jane Children’s Boutique on Wednesday, police say officers responded to an alarm and found a broken window A cash register was missing.

At Kathi Rich on Wednesday, surveillance video shows someone breaking into the store.

At Cup to Cup Cafe, a representative says another burglary prompted a neighbor to call the police. Officers responded within minutes. The cafe says a window was broken during the burglary.

At Sentient Bean, a worker says someone stole the cash register and threw it into a window next door at Brighter Day.

A Brighter Day worker says criminals took a charity cup full of money.

“I was just shocked that young kids would even be out at 4:45 in the morning. It made me sad, honestly,” said Ben Walker, an employee at Brighter Day.