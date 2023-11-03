GEORGIA (WJBF) – The piece of heavy equipment a Jefferson County inmate allegedly used to escape has been located in Chatham County.

On Oct. 27, Richard Salyer escaped while on road scraping detail using a Caterpillar motor-grader. He was last seen driving the heavy equipment near Bartow on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed that it was found behind the Life Spring Worship Center located at 1105 E. Hwy 80 in Bloomingdale, Georgia. That’s a little over 100 miles south of Augusta in Chatham County.

Authorities do NOT believe he is in that area.

As of this publication, Salyer HAS NOT been located.

Richard Bruce Salyer, Jr. Caterpillar motor-grader

Authorities say the 48-year-old should be considered dangerous.