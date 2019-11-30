Stolen car found submerged in water near Pine Meadow Road Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department responded to a submerged vehicle Friday night on Pine Meadow Road.

Witnesses reported seeing part of a vehicle sticking out of a body of water at the 1000 block of Pine Meadow Road and did not know if anyone was inside. The Savannah Fire dive team responded and determined that there was no one in the car, but still searched the water as a precaution.

The submerged car was towed out of the water. Officials say it was stolen from Twelve Oaks Shopping Center Friday afternoon.

During the incident, Pine Meadow Road was closed from Dean Forest Road to past the Mitsubishi facility.

