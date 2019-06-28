Stolen AEDs to be replaced in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) that were stolen over Memorial Day weekend will be replaced in Bluffton next week.

Arrhythmia Alliance said it was able to get the two new AEDs thanks to donations and fundraising. The organization said the support from the community will help save lives.

“While we were devastated to hear that two of our AEDs had been stolen, thereby putting Bluffton lives at risk, we were encouraged by the outpouring of support and donations so that we can replace these AEDs and help to prevent future loss,” Trudie Lobban MBE, Founder and Trustee of Arrhythmia Alliance, said.

The stolen AEDs were provided to the Bluffton Township Fire District in 2017 as part of the “Defibs Save Lives” campaign. They were stolen from the Bluffton Linear Trail and the Alljoy Public Dock locations.

The new AEDs will be handed over on Tuesday, July 2 at 9:30 a.m. at the Alljoy Public Dock.

For more information on Arrhythmia Alliance and AED importance, visit the organization’s “Defibs Save Lives” website.