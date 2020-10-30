Stepmother takes plea deal in case of Crocker teens found buried by home

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The stepmother of two Effingham County teenagers found buried behind their home in 2018 has taken a plea deal.

Candice Crocker, one of five defendants in the case, pleaded guilty on 13 counts last week, including malice murder, in the deaths of Mary Crocker and Elwyn Crocker Jr.

She will be sentenced to life without parole and is expected to testify against three other defendants: her husband, Elwyn Crocker Sr., her mother, Kimberly Wright and her brother, Mark Wright.

Candice Crocker

Earlier this year, the state announced it would seek the death penalty against all four defendants if convicted.

A fifth defendant, Kimberly Wright’s boyfriend, Roy Prater, is also charged in the case but is not facing the death penalty.

Investigators have revealed disturbing details surrounding the case, testifying that Mary was kept in a cage, starved and tased before her death.

Both teens were found buried near their home in the Guyton area in December 2018. A third child, age 11 at the time, was found alive.