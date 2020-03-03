Stepmother arrested in South Carolina on murder charge in disappearance of 11-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The stepmother of a Colorado boy missing for over a month has been arrested in connection with his disappearance and presumed death.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said Monday that Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and is expected to be extradited to Colorado on charges including first-degree murder.

Landen Hiott, center, is comforted by her aunt, Veronica Birkenstock, and Albert Stauch after the announcement Monday, March 2, 2020 that Gannon Stauch’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested and charged with first degree murder of Gannon. Albert Stauch and Landen Hiott are the parents of Gannon Stauch. The investigation into the disappearance of Gannon Stauch, 11, began on Jan. 27, 2020, when the stepmother called 9-1-1 to report him missing in a subdivision near Colorado Springs, Colorado. A shaken El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, left, had just made the announcement of the arrest. The body of Gannon Stauch has still not been found. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

Authorities say Stauch reported the boy missing Jan. 27, saying he left left to go to a friend’s house in the afternoon.

The document laying out the reasons for her arrest was sealed and authorities declined to discuss details.

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo El Paso County Law enforcement and volunteers use poles to search snowy areas for 11-year-old missing Colorado Springs boy Gannon Stauch on private property in southern Douglas County near Larkspur Colo. Authorities plan to announce a “major development” on Monday, March 2, 2020 in the case of an 11-year-old Colorado boy missing for over a month. Gannon Stauch was reported missing Jan. 27, 2020 by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, who said he left left to go to a friend’s house in the afternoon. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP,File)

It was not known if Stauch has a lawyer representing her yet.