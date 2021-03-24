Statesboro women sentenced for stealing thousands from pediatric practice

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Statesboro women will spend over a year in prison and repay thousands of dollars for stealing from a pediatrics practice where they were employed.

According to David Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Kristen Hart, 37, and Alisa Brown, 44, both of Statesboro, pleaded guilty to theft or embezzlement in connection with health care.

Hart and Brown were employees of Bulloch Pediatrics Group and used a variety of methods to steal from their employer, said Estes, citing court documents and testimony. Hart was the office manager and Brown, a nurse manager.

It was revealed in court that Brown began stealing from her employer in 2013. In 2015, Hart began making personal purchases on the office’s bank card, spending tens of thousands of dollars at various businesses. Both purchased thousands of dollars in postal money orders, which they would then convert to their own use.

The thefts were uncovered in 2020 and investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

“Greed is not good,” said U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Steven Baisel. “Those who chase its allure, particularly at the expense of those who trust them, will most often find themselves trapped. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring them to justice.”

Hart has been sentenced to 16 months in prison and must pay $115,550.69 in restitution. Brown will spend 21 months behind bars and pay $239,626.86 in restitution and a fine of $1,000.

Both must serve three years of supervised release after they complete their prison terms.