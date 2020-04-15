Statesboro woman, juvenile arrested after woman brought to SPD with head injuries, burns

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman and a teenager were arrested in Statesboro on Tuesday on Aggravated Assault charges.

The Statesboro Police Department says at 4 p.m. Tuesday, an adult female victim was brought to the police station by a Good Samaritan. The Samaritan witnessed the victim being assaulted on South College Street, intervened and gave her a ride.

The victim was taken by EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center with head injuries and burns to her body. She said that she lived at an apartment in the 600 block of South College Street with her minor children and with her abusers.

Officers went to the apartment and got the victim’s children. They were taken to SPD and fed and cared for by dispatchers and staff until a family member arrived. DFACS was also notified and an investigation was opened.

Detectives began investigating the assaults on the victim, which had occurred over several days. Officers arrested 38-year-old Tawain Gunter and a 15-year-old boy and charged them with Aggravated Assault.

Gunter was taken to the Bulloch County Jail and the juvenile was taken to the Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center. SPD says the suspects had been allowed to move in with the victim after being homeless in the Tampa, Florida area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Cross at 912-764-991.