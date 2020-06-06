Statesboro woman charged with murder in Friday morning shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a woman in the shooting death of a man Friday morning.

According to SPD, at 10:08 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a residence on Bea Dot Way in response to a male who had been shot. Officers and EMS arrived and found 30-year-old Brandon McCray dead inside of his home.

After an investigation, including witness interviews and consultation with the Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Ashlyn Griffin was arrested and charged with Murder. She was taken to the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial hearings.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911.