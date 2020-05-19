Statesboro woman arrested for allegedly pinning ex-boyfriend between 2 cars

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro woman was arrested Monday for allegedly hitting and pinning her ex-boyfriend between two cars.

The Statesboro Police Department says officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on South Main Street at 11:04 a.m. Monday for a report of a male subject hit by a car in the parking lot.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim with a leg injury. He said his former girlfriend, 21-year-old Lydia Royals, had intentionally driven her car into his truck, pinning his leg between the two vehicles.

Detectives processed the scene and found two damaged vehicles and camera footage of the incident.

Royals was located at an apartment on Lanier Drive, where she had fled after the assault. She was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault (FV) and Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree). Royals remains at the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact Detective Tanner at 912-764-9911.