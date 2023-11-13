STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A young man is facing felony charges for a shooting that happened on July 4, 2021.

Rolando Millan was 16 at the time of the trailer park shooting, but the state is trying him as an adult. He’s pleading not guilty to all of his charges.

Millan is facing 3 counts of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and cruelty to children who were around at the time of the shooting.

The defense argues that there isn’t enough evidence suggesting it was Millan who pulled the trigger, saying the children present at the time are currently not pointing their fingers at Millan.

The prosecution says they’ve found blood on his sneaker matching the crime scene and a photo he took of himself holding a gun they believe matches the one used in the shooting.

Today several forensics experts took the stand to explain the evidence they found at the scene and on the victims.

The trial is set to continue Tuesday morning. A family member of Millan is supposed to take the stand. We’ll continue following this trial through the week and bring you more updates.