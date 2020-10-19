Statesboro teen arrested, charged in entering auto investigation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested a teenager accused of stealing credit cards and a firearm from vehicles.

SPD says on Oct. 12, officers responded to multiple reports of Entering Autos in the area of Lanier Drive and Olympic Boulevard. All of the cars were unlocked and various items were taken, including credit cards and a Glock pistol.

Detectives located surveillance footage of a white male attempting to use some of the stolen credit cards and identified him as 17-year-old Logan Tyler Howard, of Statesboro, from a previous call for service.

Howard later turned himself in at SPD and was charged with six counts of Entering Auto. The stolen Glock pistol was found by detectives during the investigation.

SPD is urging all citizens to remove valuables and firearms from their vehicles and lock all vehicle doors when parking. Over 95% of all reported entering autos involve unlocked vehicles.