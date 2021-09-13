Statesboro suspect charged with kidnapping, child molestation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a Statesboro man Monday and charged him with kidnapping and child molestation.

The Statesboro Police Department says Oscar Henderson, 56, was arrested at his home on Bobby Donaldson Avenue. Police say a juvenile girl claims Henderson forced her to a secluded location and assaulted her.

Police responded to her call on Sept. 9 and collected evidence and statements. On Monday, police returned and arrested Henderson.

Police ask anyone with information to call Senior Detective Eric Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an online tip.