Statesboro shooting suspect, witnesses in court for bond hearing Tuesday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A bond hearing is happening Tuesday for 21-year-old William Marcus Wilson, the man accused of murdering a Statesboro teenager in June.

Wilson is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. His legal team says he acted in self defense, claiming he fired shots at a truck that was trying to run him off the road after confronting him, yelling racists remarks.

Marcus surrendered himself with his attorney to police and was booked at the Bulloch County Jail in mid-June.

WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian is in Statesboro at Tuesday’s hearing.

Bozarjian reports that a judge ruled that the Statesboro Police Department did have probable cause to arrest Wilson on aggravated assault and felony murder charges in connection to Hutcheson’s death. Three witnesses took the stand.

First to testify was Detective Travis Cruen, followed by Luke Conley. Conley was a passenger in the vehicle that Hutcheson was shot in.

It was revealed Tuesday that Conley was arrested on obstruction charges for giving false or misleading information to police about what happened the night of the incident.

Last to take the stand was Mason Glisson, who was the driver of the vehicle Hutcheson was shot in. Glisson testified that all people in the car had been drinking alcohol throughout the night. He admitted to drinking between five and six beers himself.

Bozarjian reports that witnesses seem to be reporting very different versions of what happened the night of Hutcheson’s death.

News 3 will have updates.