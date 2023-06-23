STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A shoot-off in Morris Heights Thursday left one man injured and some neighbors disgruntled about safety.

“You’ve gotta protect your own neighborhoods really,” said Kevin Lewis, a resident next to the complex.

Lewis said he grew up in the area, which he said has been a hotspot for crime off and on for years.

“I was involved in a shooting 33 years ago on this same street, and I saw how it hurt the families involved,” said Lewis.

Lewis said that the crime from Morris Heights is bleeding into nearby neighborhoods.

“My main thing is to make sure that no families have to experience what that family experienced before,” said Lewis.

He’s asking his neighbors to report what they’re seeing.

“If you see it and you know it’s going on and you don’t say something, then you become a part of it,” said Lewis.

Police later caught up with the man who was shot, in the hospital. He wasn’t very compliant, Chief Mike Broadhead said.

The Chief echoed the same thing as Lewis.

“They just need to be in contact with us,” said Broadhead. “They need to work with us. They’re here all the time. We’re coming and going.”

Broadhead said that police are trying to keep a regular presence in the area to discourage any wrongdoings at the complex.

Some of their suspects in the case are known to be gang affiliated, but no arrests or charges can be made without the help of neighbors, he said.

“This doesn’t happen in affluent neighborhoods because 50 people would point their finger and say that’s the guy that did it,” said Broadhead. “Until we can convince people in lower-income neighborhoods to do the same thing, then their neighborhoods are never going to be as safe as that more affluent neighborhood.”

Broadhead said that since Thursday night’s incident, he’s been talking with neighbors trying to build trust.

He also spoke with the complex owner who has already said they would put up cameras around and tag readers on the entrance later in the weekend.