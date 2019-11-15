Statesboro prostitution sting leads to 13 arrests

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department announcing 13 arrests Friday from an undercover operation to identify and arrest prostitutes and johns.

According to the department, the SPD’s Impact Team led the operation over the past two days at various Statesboro motels. The thirteen individuals arrested face charges for a variety of offenses.

According to Statesboro Police, prostitution was a contributing factor in several robberies (of both the prostitutes themselves or of their clients) and at least one homicide. Officials hope the arrests from the undercover operation will deter prostitutes and their clients from participating in activities which can lead to more serious crimes.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity which may indicate prostitution may contact the Impact Team at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsubmit.com. Information on possible human trafficking should immediately be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at www.humantraffickinghotline.org, texting the Human Trafficking Hotline at 233733, or by calling toll free at 1-888-373-7888.

