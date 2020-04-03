Statesboro Police: Undercover investigation leads to two drug arrests

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Statesboro Police say an undercover investigation lead to the arrests of two people accused of selling drugs from an apartment.

Police arrested Kalisha Danelle Blackmon, 34, of Statesboro and Rodriquez Mikell, 45, of Statesboro on drug charges and a weapons charge.

Officials say officers conducted the undercover investigation regarding the sale of controlled substances out of an apartment in Morris Heights on Morris Street over the past several weeks.

Police say no one was injured when Impact officers and SPD’s SWAT team served a search warrant Thursday morning.

Police discovered marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, and two firearms in the apartment, where Blackmon and Mikell lived with several children.