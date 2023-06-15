STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man accused of pistol-whipping and shooting another man Thursday.

Travis Webb, 39, is wanted for aggravated assault.

SPD said the victim was shot in the hip in the parking lot of Groover Homes on Packinghouse Road.

Apparently, Webb and the victim know each other.

Anyone with information on Webb’s whereabouts is asked to contact Senior Det. Eric Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and

entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.