Statesboro Police seeks info in shooting that injured 1

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a shooting at The George Apartments.

Officers were called to the apartment complex on Woodland Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday where they found a 24-year-old Sylvania man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was medevaced to Memorial Health in Savannah where he remains in stable condition, according to Statesboro Police.

Detectives say there is “undeniable evidence” that there were multiple people who witnessed the shooting, but none remained on the scene.

“It is imperative that these witnesses come forward and provide their observations to detectives,” Statesboro Police stated.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Senior Det. James Winskey at 912-764-9911. Information can also be submitted anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.