STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is searching for witnesses in an active investigation.

On Jan. 13, officers and EMS responded to Olympic Boulevard for reports of an unconscious man. Witnesses at the scene told police the victim had been struck by another man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk.

The victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to Memorial Hospital in Savannah suffering from a skull fracture and bleeding on

the brain. The victim was treated and later released.

Using witness testimony, social media, cell phone records, and video surveillance, detectives were able to determine that the victim was walking past the Sigma Nu Fraternity house in the 100 block of Olympic Boulevard.

Police say several individuals in front of the fraternity house verbally engaged with the victim as he passed the house and then approached him on the sidewalk. The victim was then assaulted by 20-year-old William Kroymann.

Kroymann was arrested by detectives on Jan. 18 and transported to the Bulloch County

Jail on one count of Aggravated Battery.

Authorities say the event took place on Jan. 13 between 1 and 1:30 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard adjacent to the Sigma Nu Fraternity house.

Based on the surveillance video, detectives believe that there were multiple witnesses that have not spoken to law enforcement. Detectives say these witnesses can contribute important information to the case and would like to speak with them. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Captain Jared Akins at 912-764-9911.