Statesboro police seek suspect who fired shots at officer

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department is looking for information on a suspect who fired shots at an officer early Sunday morning.

Statesboro police say at approximately 2:20 a.m., an officer investigating a drug complaint in the area of Institute Street and Rackley Street saw a “suspicious subject” and got out of his car to speak with him. The man immediately turned and ran into the woods and down a railroad track.

The officer chased the man on foot, when the man fired two round from a handgun at the officer. The suspect also fired two rounds into the air as he continued to flee.

The officer did not shoot back at the suspect.

Investigation of the scene shows that the suspect was able to reach a parking lot along South Main Street and leave in a vehicle of unknown description.

Police say the suspect is a thinly built Black male. He was wearing light colored pants, a green shirt and green hat during the incident. He also has gold caps on his front teeth.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact Sergeant Jake Saxon through the department’s switchboard at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.