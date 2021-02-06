Statesboro Police seek suspect in Friday night shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police ask the public for help in finding the person who shot a man Friday night outside of a fast food restaurant.

Police say officers responded to the shooting call at the Checker’s on Northside Drive East at 8:51 p.m.

At the scene, police discovered a male victim. The victim was transported to the hospital. The severity of his injuries were not released.

Investigators say a number of witnesses described an exchange between the victim and an unidentified male in a silver four door car, possibly a Honda.

Witnesses say the occupant of the car shot the victim before fleeing in the silver car towards Northside Drive East.

Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or any of the events surrounding it to contact Cpt. Jared Akins at 912-764-991.

Individuals can also offer information anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Of specific interest are any interactions between the victim’s white SUV and the silver car described by witnesses.

The incident occurred at the entrance/exit to Checkers fronting on Buckhead Drive.

Detectives also ask business owners on Buckhead Drive and Northside Drive East to review and preserve any video surveillance footage they have showing Checkers or either roadway from between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on the 5th.

Police say detectives plan to request this video in person soon.

Detectives also ask the driver of the silver four door car to come forward and explain their version of the events.