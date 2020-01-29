Statesboro police seek public’s help identifying suspect who exposed genitals to jogger

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who exposed himself to a female jogger on a popular walking trail Tuesday evening.

SPD says at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the S&S Walking Trail between Gentilly Road and Cawana Road to meet with a female complainant. The woman said that she was jogging when a young man approached her. He tried to talk with the woman, asking if she had a boyfriend. He then asked if she wanted to leave with him in the direction of Cawana Road.

When the woman told the man “no”, he grabbed her forearm. She then punched the suspect’s shoulder. He let go, exposed his genitals to her, then walked off into the woods.

SPD says the suspect may have approached other female joggers in the area.

The suspect is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, in his early twenties with a black goatee. He was wearing a white, puffy jacket, black skinny jeans and a black flat billed hat at the time of the incident.

Officers walked the area on and off the trail, but did not find anyone matching the suspect’s description. SPD is asking the public for help locating and identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call SPD at 912-764-9911.

Officers say the S&S Walking Trail is a popular spot and are offering advice for joggers. SPD recommends being mindful of people approaching you as you exercise and be extra aware in areas where someone could hide. If possible, exercise with a cell phone or in a group. If you are approached by a suspicious person on the trail, get to safety and call 911.