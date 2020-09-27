Statesboro Police seek info in shooting that injured 2

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded around 1:39 a.m. to The Vault Apartments on Statesboro Place Circle, attempting to disburse a large gathering in the parking lot.

Officers then heard multiple shots fired and located a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, treated for injuries and released.

SPD said neither victim lived in Statesboro or attended Georgia Southern University.

The motivation for the shooting is unclear at this time, according to the department.

Detectives ask anyone with a video of the incident to turn it over to police. Anyone with information can contact Detective Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.