Statesboro police searching for suspect in fatal shooting on Dunlap Street

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department is working to locate a suspect in the shooting death of a man.

Statesboro police say at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a home on Dunlap Street in reference to a shooting victim. When they arrived, officers found 41-year-old Frank Davis Jr. dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Kaeshawn Malik Hodges, of Statesboro. A warrant has been issued for Hodges’ arrest.

Officers believe that Hodges has fled the immediate area. Detectives are working with the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force to locate him. He is considered armed and dangerous, and citizens should not approach him if seen. Instead, contact law enforcement right away.

Anyone with additional information related to this homicide, is asked to contact the lead detective on the case, Detective James Winskey at 912-764-9911 or through the tipline at tips@statesboroga.gov.