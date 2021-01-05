Statesboro Police: Man steals car to avoid child sex assault arrest

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested an Atlanta man accused of sexually assaulting a minor and stealing a car to avoid arrest.

Last week, around 9 p.m. on Dec. 27, officers were called to a park off of Fair Road for a report of lewd conduct. As they approached the scene on foot, a male subject fled.

According to Statesboro Police, officers spoke with the victim — identified as a child under the age of 14 — and determined Timoty Moore, 50, committed sexual assault against the minor.

Warrants were then issued for Moore on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and battery.

Three days later, on Dec. 30 at 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and vehicle theft at the old Julia P. Bryant Elementary School off of Stockyard Road. The victims told Statesboro Police that a masked male had stolen their car using a weapon.

Later that Wednesday, detectives received information that Moore stole the vehicle to flee Statesboro and avoid arrest on his sexual assault charges.

With the help of the Swainsboro Police Department, Statesboro detectives located the car and arrested Moore.

He was taken to Bulloch County Jail and booked on the sexual assault charges, along with armed robbery and motor vehicle theft.

Anyone with further information on these incidents is asked to call Det. Keith Holloway at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.