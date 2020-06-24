Statesboro Police make arrest in shooting incident

STATESBORO, Ga, (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department on Wednesday arrested an individual who was wanted for drug and weapons charges stemming from a recent shooting on the corner of West Main and College streets.

Nieman Mincey, of Statesboro, was located in Cone Homes by police after they received information of the 20-year-old’s whereabouts. Impact officers located Mincey, who attempted to flee but was taken into custody.

In Mincey’s possession, officers discovered a trafficking weight of what was suspected to be MDMA along with marijuana. The MDMA later field-tested positive for the presence of Fentanyl.

Mincey was transported to the Bulloch County Jail and booked on drug charges and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on drug or weapons activity in the City of Statesboro should contact SPD’s Impact Team at 912-764-9911.